Adelaide insist drop in temperature will not result in drop in performance

Adelaide United travel to chilly China to face Jiangsu Suning in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday and they are confident the cold conditions will not hinder their performance.

Adelaide crashed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Melbourne Victory on Saturday in the A-League to further cement themselves at the foot of the table.

Despite that result, as well as their humiliating 3-0 pummelling at the hands of Gamba Osaka in their opening AFC Champions League fixture last week, the group believe that they can go to China and bring three points back to Australia.

“It’s not going to be easy, this competition is always hard,” Adelaide right-back Tarek Elrich said in the build-up to the match against Jiangsu.

“You’re playing against teams that spend millions and millions of dollars on their squad.

“I think the good thing that will play in our role is we’re playing against a team that’s in pre-season.

“Unlike the Japanese [game against Gamba], I think Chinese teams rely a bit more on their foreign players.

“Whereas, I think Japanese teams are a bit more structured.

“So for us, we’ll just stick to our game plan, it’s a short turnaround, long travel and it’s not going to be an easy one.

“But it’s definitely something as a team we know we can get a result over there.”

With temperatures in Adelaide generally hovering well above 30 Degrees Celsius this time of year, one might assume that the sub 10 Degrees Celsius weather in China might have an adverse affect on Adelaide.

Michael Marrone is adamant that will not be the case, though.

“We’ve had enough time to acclimatise,” Marrone, a defender for Adelaide, said.

“I think it’s better going to cold than going to hot so we’ll be fine.

“The boys are ready and we’ve had a good stay so far and hopefully, we can get a result.”

If Guillermo Amor’s men are to achieve a favourable outcome on Wednesday they will need to keep close tabs on Jiangsu’s Brazilian duo of Ramires and Alex Teixeira.

Ramires, who can operate as a holding or right midfielder, has already found the back-of-the-net in this year’s tournament, after bagging a stoppage time winner in the 1-0 victory over Jeju United on match-day one.

Teixeira is known for his electric speed and sharp shooting abilities, netting 19 times and laying on a further 16 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last campaign. An injury cloud hovers over the Brazilian leading into the game, but if he plays expect his guile to cause a number of headaches during the encounter.