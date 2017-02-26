Preview Leicester City v Liverpool

Craig Shakespeare faces a tough first challenge as caretaker manager of Leicester City as they welcome Liverpool to the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Premier League

27 February 2017

Game week 26

Kickoff: 22:00 (GMT 2)

Venue: King Power Stadium

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Leicester 85 31 20 31

Liverpool 85 34 20 31

Previous encounter:

Liverpool 4-1 Leicester (10/09/2016) Premier League

Liverpool goalscorers: R. Firmino (13', 89'), S. Mane (31'), A. Lallana (56')

Leicester goalscorer: J. Vardy (38')

Players to watch:

Leicester City's entire squad is going to be under scrutiny on Monday. With the departure of Claudio Ranieri on Thursday and the fact that they are only a point above the relegation zone means they will have to dig deep to turn their season around, and they will need to do it quickly.

Liverpool have relied, perhaps a bit too heavily, on Saido Mane this season and he will once again be the man through which most of their forward movement will flow. It is no coincidence the club suffered a severe dip in form when he left for the Africa Cup of Nations and they will be wanting to take full advantage now that he is back to his best for the Reds.

Team form and manager quotes:

Leicester's only win in their last nine fixtures in all competitions was a 3-1 extra time win over Derby County in the FA Cup and their dismal form cost Claudio Ranieri his job.

It is difficult to see how Shakespeare will whip the squad into shape to take on a resurgent Liverpool outfit, but he remains confident he can avoid relegation this season.

"Do I think I can do the job? Yes. Does it faze me? No. But again, the focus is just on Monday night," he said in a pre-match press conference.

Liverpool ended a five-game winless run with an impressive 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur to move back to within a point of the top four and, more importantly, looked back to their best once again.

They will be determined to secure another positive result against Leicester to build a bit of momentum going into the business end of the season and manager Jurgen Klopp stressed that he was more focused on his own club's fortunes than that of the Foxes.

"Things I have no influence on I cannot really think about," he said. "Does it change a lot for us? Not sure, we will see.

"Probably the players have to show a few things and they [will] want to. It is obvious to not let them.

"We have to play our best football – that's what we have been working on for 15 days. If we play our best we will be difficult to play against whoever."

Team news:

Leicester could be a bit short up front for the match with both Islam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa facing late fitness tests.

For the Reds, Dejan Lovren is a doubt because of a knee injury, while Daniel Sturridge misses out with a virus.