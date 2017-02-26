Conte wants another 29 points

Despite moving 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will not be happy until the title is mathematically secure.

As the Italian mentor revealed before their 3-1 win over Swansea, he has been a part of teams that have squandered similar advantages at the business end of the season and he is determined to avoid complacency settling into his current squad.

"Eleven points is not really 11 points because the other teams have to play. We need another 29 points to win the league and if we are able to take 29 points for sure we will win the title," he told Sky Sports.

"But 29 points are a lot, and there are 12 games until the end. It's important to go step by step, to continue to work and have the commitment of the players.

"It's another step and a good win because for sure it wasn't easy to play against them. I watched their games against Liverpool and Manchester City and they played very well.

"Today we deserve to win the game, and we created many chances. It's a pity about the goal we conceded but in the second half we started again.

"We deserved a lot to win this game and I'm very happy for my players."