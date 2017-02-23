United coast past Saint-Etienne, but Mkhitaryan limps off

Manchester United coasted into the Europa League round of 16 with a 1-0 victory against Saint-Etienne in the second leg of their tie at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Wednesday.

Saint-Etienne 0 Manchester United 1

Mkhitaryan opens the scoring

United hold lead until the break

Bailly sent off in the second half

Red Devils win 4-0 on aggregate

Match Summary

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's 16th-minute goal proved to be decisive in the second leg of this round-of-32 tie as United eased into the next round of the competition.

Eric Bailly received his marching orders just after the hour mark for a second bookable offence but Jose Mourinho's side rarely looked like conceding despite their numerical disadvantage.

FT: Saint-Etienne 0 #MUFC 1 (0-4 on aggregate). Despite Bailly's red card, we're through to the last 16 thanks to Mkhitaryan's goal. #UEL pic.twitter.com/IAZtC8ULrF — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 22, 2017

Full Report

With the EFL Cup final in mind on Sunday, Mourinho opted to keep faith in the team that beat Blackburn 2-1 at Ewood Park in the FA Cup on Sunday.

And the Red Devils boss was duly rewarded for his decision. Mkhitaryan opened the scoring 16 minutes into the encounter, with yet another superb attacking move with Juan Mata.

The attacking pair seem to have developed a telepathic connection over recent weeks, as the diminutive Spaniard's fizzed cross found the Armenian in the area for a simple toe-poke beyond Les Verts goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier.

With Christopher Galtier's men needing five goals to overturn the deficit, the visitors knew the tie was officially over.

The only negative from the trip to France proved to be Mkhitaryan's injury midway through the first-half, as he was replaced by Marcus Rashford and now looks likely to miss out on his first final for the club.

Back in the country where I spent my childhood. So happy to have scored, but sad to have left the pitch that early. Fingers crossed #mufc pic.twitter.com/nDXczXCoIH — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) February 22, 2017

Despite playing a half and hour with 10 men in the second half after Bailly's dubious sending off, for a second yellow card, the Ligue 1 outfit rarely looked like beating Sergio Romero.

The 1-0 win also saw United pick up their fourth consecutive clean sheet in Europe this season, for the first time since 2013.