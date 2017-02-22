Boninsegna: Bonucci must play

Juventus legend Roberto Boninsegna believes sidelining Leonardo Bonucci against Porto for disciplinary reasons is a big mistake.

Bianconeri manager Max Allegri confirmed that the defender will not play in the Champions League last-16 clash, after he shouted insults at the boss towards the end of the 4-1 win over Palermo.

Boninsegna would have preferred to see the player fined, instead of handicapping Juventus by leaving him out of the team.

“I’d say Bonucci should be fined, but that’s a long way from leaving him in the stands,” Boninsegna told Juvenews.

“It would be a big mistake to leave him out, an incredible own goal. Players must put themselves in the Coach’s shoes and stay quiet. They must realise that they’re being rude and have to accept any decision he chooses: it’s called respect.

“This is going to be a difficult game. Clearly, after five and a half Serie A titles, the Bianconeri are focusing on the Champions League, something they haven’t won in many years. Porto are a really tough nut to crack.”