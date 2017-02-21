Preview: Saint-Etienne v Manchester United

Manchester United have a demanding 3-0 lead as they head to Saint-Etienne for the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Wednesday.

UEFA Europa League

Date: 22 February 2017

Last 32

Kick-off: 19H00 (GMT 2)

Venue: Stade Geoffroy-Guichard

Referee: Deniz Aytekin

Assistants: Guido Kleve, Markus Häcker

Fourth official: Eduard Beitinger

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Saint-Etienne 1 0 0 1

Manchester United 1 1 0 0

Previous encounter:

Manchester United 3-0 Saint-Etienne 16/02/17 (Europa League)

Manchester United goalscorers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (15', 75', 88')

Players to watch:

The Ligue 1 side will be hoping their attacking players are on top of their game as they look to overturn the massive deficit. Romain Hamouma, Robert Beric, and Kevin Monnet-Paquet may be required to provide some inspiration.

United could opt to rest the hat-trick hero from the first tie Zlatan Ibrahimovic, which could give the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford a chance to shine in the final third.

Team form and manager quotes:

Saint-Etienne have struggled for consistency of late, losing their last two games. The first was the 3-0 drubbing at Manchester United, after which they lost 2-1 at Montpellier in Ligue 1.

The last time the French outfit overturned a three-goal deficit in a European tie was in the 1974/75 season, when they beat Hajduk Split in the European Cup Second Round.

"We start with a big handicap of three goals, but it's not insurmountable. We'll have a full stadium. The atmosphere will be really electric," manager Christophe Galtier told a press conference.

"There can be an extraordinary start, things happening in the game, lots of things. The important thing is to play the game to win it and then to win it.

"We'll get more chances, and we'll have to take them this time. We will also have to try and contain Manchester's attack."

Manchester United are on a dominant run of form, winning five of their last six games, and drawing the other. The Red Devils blitzed Saint-Etienne 3-0 last week, before a 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday.

United have progressed from 18 of their last 19 European knockout ties in which they’ve won the first leg, while Saint-Etienne have lost five of their last six games against English opposition.

“Rooney is injured. Phil Jones is injured. I don’t think they will recover (to play Saint-Etienne on Wednesday)," Mourinho told the press.

“Antonio Valencia was rested but Rooney and Jones haven’t trained with the team yet so I don’t think they will be there for Wednesday.”

Team news:

The hosts are still unable to call upon winger Oussama Tannane, who picked up an injury at the start of the year.

Mourinho has revealed that Phil Jones and Wayne Rooney will not be available for the clash. Meanwhile, Ander Herrera is unavailable due to a suspension. Reports have also suggested that Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba may be rested due to the 3-0 lead United take into the second leg.