Hecking wary of Fiorentina threat

VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach coach Dieter Hecking is confident they will do well in their Europa League tie against Fiorentina, but highlighted the threat their opposition pose.

The Bundesliga outfit are set to face Viola in the first leg of their Round of 32 Europa clash and Hecking is adamant that his charges can maintain their good run of form when they host Fiorentina.

"Nights in Europe like this are carnival days for the entire club, fans and staff," he told the club's official website.

"We as the team want to pay these people back with a good performance and to hopefully contribute to a brilliant and successful evening.

"But just because it is a carnival day, I certainly do not think that we are just going to breeze past Fiorentina.

"Fiorentina are anything but a typical Italian team, particularly with a foreign coach like Paolo Sousa implementing his new ideas."

