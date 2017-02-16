PSG break TV viewing record

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that the club’s 4-0 victory over Barcelona broke TV viewership figures on beIN SPORTS with just over 1.8 million people tuning in.

PSG demolished the Spanish giants courtesy of a virtuoso team display and some superb goals from Angel di Maria (brace), Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani.

The result has seemingly all but ended Barca's hopes of winning Europe's most prestigious club competition, and the Parisians appear to have put their name forward as one of the favourites.

Nonetheless, the tie with Blaugrana set a new record on beIN SPORTS. The French national broadcaster said: "(The game) logged a record viewership peak of 1.824 million subscribers."

The Unai Emery-coached outfit next face Toulouse in a Ligue 1 clash on Sunday. The French champions trail leaders Monaco by three points and will no doubt be targeting a victory.