Zwolle see off NEC

PEC Zwolle picked up an important three points in their battle against relegation with their 2-0 win over NEC Nijmegen on Friday night.

Nicolai Brock-Madsen broke the deadlock in the 57th minute with Queensy Menig adding a 71st minute second.

NEC started on the front foot with Wojciech Golla forcing Mickey van der Hart into an early save as he connected well to a Mikael Dyrestam cross.

Jordan Larsson then teed up Jay-Roy Grot for a chance from the edge of the box, but he fired just wide of the left-hand upright.

It was all NEC in the opening exchanges, with Larsson next to shoot wide after 12 minutes ahead of the first real chance for the hosts, as Ryan Thomas smashed his chance well over the target after the ball had dropped to him from a 20th minute corner.

Larsson came closer to an opener on 29 minutes ahead of a well-struck Ouasim Bouy free-kick from 35 yards that didn't trouble Zwolle's Van der Hart.

Grot then forced a save from the goalkeeper with his 32nd minute effort that was laid on by Larsson, and while Danny Holla was guilty of missing another goalscoring chance with 34 minute played, Menig came as close as anyone in the first half when he hit NEC's right post with a fierce drive on 40 minutes.

Kingsley Ehizibue should have done better with his strike with five second half minutes on the clock before Zwolle finally broke the deadlock on 57 minutes.

Brock-Madsen let rip with his left foot from a tight angle, and left Joris Delle with no chance with his powerful strike into the roof of the net.

Mohamed Rayhi picked up a Taiwo Awoniyi pass before smashing a 71st minute shot against the crossbar as NEC came close to an equaliser.

But they were soon two goals down when Menig found his range with a superb finish a minute later.

Ferdi Kadioglu was unable to reduce the deficit in the 75th minute as Mustafa Saymak saw his right-footed shot well kept out.

Youness Mokhtar was also denied as the hosts looked to kill off this game with a third goal.

Ryan Thomas thought he had done just that as he set up Menig with 82 minutes played but his shot was easily saved, ahead of a scrappy final few minutes.

Try as they might, NEC were unable to get back into this game, leaving Zwolle as deserved winners.