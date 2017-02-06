Pep: If Jesus keeps scoring he will start

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says forward Gabriel Jesus will continue to start ahead of Sergio Aguero after the Brazilian scored twice to help the Citizens beat Swansea 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, who arrived from Palmeiras in the January transfer window, gave City the lead in the 11th minute before Gylfi Sigurdsson appeared to give the Welsh club a point when he equalised nine minutes from time.

Jesus though scored winner deep into stoppage time to continue his great start to life in English football after he netted against West Ham in midweek while Aguero had to be content with a place on the bench.







Asked if Jesus will continue to start in the lone striker role, Guardiola told Sky Sports: "What do you think? Of course, yeah. But it's not just about the goals, we had a problem this season with the goals, but he has this ability.

"The first five, ten minutes against Tottenham he showed us everything, so it's good. It's necessary in teams to have one person who scores goals."

"We are so delighted with what he has done. He is a real fighter, wins duels and he is a striker with the sense of the goal. He's 19 years old, so we are so happy, happy with what the club have done and to have him here."