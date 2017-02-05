Koeman hails world-class Lukaku

Ronald Koeman lauded Romelu Lukaku’s clinical finishing as he scored four goals in Everton’s thrilling 6-3 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Toffees stormed into a three-nil lead at Goodison Park courtesy of two goals from Lukaku either side of James McCarthy's 23rd-minute strike, with his first arriving after just 30 seconds.

A Joshua King brace in the second half gave the Cherries hopes of a comeback but two further goals from Lukaku swung the tie back into the host's favour.

Harry Arter got in on the act in stoppage time as Ross Barkley completed the scoring in the fourth minute of injury time.

Koeman told Sky Sports: "The big quality he shows every day in training is not so difficult but being that clinical in finishing how he was today shows he is one of the best.

"I have the pleasure every day to be on the pitch and watch his finishing.

"He has a world-class quality in scoring goals and that is really important because to win the game today we needed to score at least four goals."

He added: "Maybe both sets of defenders lost today against the strikers.

"They certainly lost against Romelu because he was world class.

"How he finished, how he scored the goals was really great and that brought the points today."

Koeman was not impressed with his side's defending but declared himself satisfied on a day that Lukaku's moved to within just one goal of Everton legend Duncan Ferguson (60) in the club's all-time Premier League scoring charts.

"It was not our best defensive performance but we scored six goals. It was a crazy game and a crazy result, but in the end I'm happy," he explained.