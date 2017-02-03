Wenger: I tried to sign Kante, twice

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has finally admitted that he made an attempt to sign France international midfielder N'Golo Kante, on two different occasions.

Kante looks well set to become the first outfield player to win back-to-back English Premier League titles with two different clubs – following his heroic exploits with Leicester City and now with Chelsea.

The tireless ball-winning midfielder was a key component in the Foxes memorable title win under Claudio Ranieri and now under Antonio Conte as one of two midfielders in his 3-4-3 formation.

Nonetheless, Wenger has now revealed he attempted to sign the diminutive midfielder from Caen, before he arrived in the Premier League and in the off season, before he rejected a move to the Emirates in favor of Stamford Bridge, which Wenger claims was down to the financial aspect of the deal.

"When he was in France, and when he was at Leicester," Wenger told reporters upon being asked whether he tried to sign Kante.

"I cannot explain everything but it is quite obvious when you look where he has gone," the Frenchman said in reference to the financial power of the Blues.

"I do not want to talk about it, transfers are transfers. You cannot explain absolutely everything."