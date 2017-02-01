Mourinho: Martial has to show me more

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has explained that Anthony Martial needs to perform at a higher level to earn a starting berth.

The Frenchman enjoyed a successful maiden season at the Red Devils but has struggled to maintain that form this campaign, netting six goals in 22 appearances since Mourinho took over at Old Trafford.

Mourinho believes the 21-year-old needs to do better on the pitch on a consistent basis in order to keep the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan out of the starting XI.

"He has to perform better than the others who are competing for the same positions [if he wants to start]," the Portuguese told the press.

"His position is one where we have lots of options. Do you want me to leave [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan out after being man of the match and playing so well as he did? I can't.

"The players pick themselves. I am just there to analyse what they do and try to be fair with them. Such a good performance, Mkhitaryan has to play tomorrow. Simple."