Wenger: No need to buy Benzema

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has quashed rumours that he is about to sign Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, saying his team has no need to add a forward to the squad.

Reports in Spain suggests that Real offered the Frenchman to both Arsenal and Chelsea in the current transfer window which closes on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old Benzema has been linked with the London club for many years but Wenger insists he will not make a bid for the France international.

Wenger said: "He is linked with us because he is French and maybe there is a bit of noise that he could leave Madrid.

"But there is no need for us to buy any strikers. On our front, we have a big squad and don't need to buy.

"I believe that numbers and quality wise we have what is required."