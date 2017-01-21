Mourinho open to Memphis Depay return

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has left the door open for Memphis Depay to return to the club in the future.

The 22-year-old Dutch winger completed a move from the Red Devils to French club Olympique Lyon on Friday for a fee that could rise to as much £21.7m after only making eight appearances under Mourinho this season.

Mourinho though did confirm that his club have set a buy-back clause in Depay's contract, which could see the player return to United in the future.

Depay was signed by former United manager Louis van Gaal in 2015 but has failed as yet to live up to his promise at United.

Mourinho said: "Potentially, he is a very good player. I think when Mr Van Gaal decided to buy him, he did well. He knew him well from the national team, when he was young in the World Cup he had flashes of top quality.

"He was playing well in Holland but not the same here, but he was showing very good things.

"He didn't succeed in his 18 months but he is very young, so I think it is very important for the club to keep control of this talent, and we all wish he plays very well at Olympique Lyon and why not come back, because everyone really likes him."