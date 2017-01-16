Noble slams Payet

West Ham United captain Mark Nobel admits he has been left angry and disappointed by the on-going transfer saga surrounding playmaker Dimitri Payet.

Payet had a breakout season with the Hammers last year, helping them finish seventh in the table and even went on to star for France at the Euros.

Many expected the midfielder to leave the club in the pre-season transfer window and were surprised that West Ham were able to hang on to their man in the face of intense interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Unfortunately, it appears as if Payet will not remain at the club beyond January and Noble revealed his unhappiness at the situation.

"I am angry and disappointed because I have always said that he is one of the best players I have ever played with," he said.

"I had – and I say had because I haven't really spoken to him for the last two or three weeks – a great relationship with him, but I don't know his reasons.

"I am not going to comment on why he wanted to leave but I do know that if someone doesn't want to play for the team then they are better off not even playing."