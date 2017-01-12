FC Koln trio pen new contracts

1. FC Köln have announced that three of the club's key performers, Matthias Lehmann, Marcel Risse and Frederik Sorensen, have extended their deals with the Billy Goats.

Captain Lehmann has signed a one-year extension until 2018, midfielder Risse has agreed to stay until 2022, while defender Sorensen's new contract is until 2021.

The team's coach, Peter Stoger, is delighted to see the trio of stars pen new deals.

He said: "Lehmann is an exemplary captain and has been a pillar of our team with his performances and approach to the game.

"Marcel was a massive part in our impressive first half of the season with two goals and four assists. Freddie is a top performer with great flexibility in defence."

Köln are seventh in the Bundesliga standings and just four points behind the race for a UEFA Champions League berth.

The Billy Goats face Mainz away from home on 22 January at the Opel Arena.

