Chelsea legend Makelele joins Swansea

Chelsea legend Claude Makelele has joined Swansea City after being named the new assistant manager of the Premier League strugglers.

Makelele has penned a deal until the end of the season with second bottom Swansea after agreeing to reunite with new manager Paul Clement.

The 43-year-old worked alongside Clement – appointed by Swansea earlier this month – both as a player at Chelsea and as a coach at Paris Saint-Germain.

We're delighted to announce that former France international Claude Makelele has joined the club's coaching staff. ? pic.twitter.com/TlcgTlDoux — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 11, 2017

Makelele has been out of work since the summer after leaving his position with French side Monaco following just six months at the club.

He had been appointed as a technical director with the Ligue 1 outfit, yet neither the former Real Madrid midfielder, nor Monaco, felt the position suited him.

Makelele will make his return to the Premier League on Saturday when he takes his place in the dugout for the encounter against Arsenal

It will be the ex-France international’s first involvement in English football since leaving Chelsea in 2008. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he lifted two Premier League titles along with the League Cup and FA Cup.