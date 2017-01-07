Juventus not ‘thinking about records’

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has revealed the club is not concerned about recording 26 wins in a row, ahead of the Serie A clash with Bologna on Sunday at Juventus Stadium.

The Bianconeri currently have 25 wins in a row at home in a record stretching back to the 2015/16 campaign.

In addition, the Massimiliano Allegri-coached outfit hold a four-point lead at the top of the table ahead of Roma and seven clear of Napoli in third position.

However, Barzagli believes that remaining grounded is important as they prepare to face the Red and Blues.

He told the club's official website: "We're well aware that Bologna are a tough side to play against. We've done our homework on them and we'll need to be on our toes.

"Personally, I don't spend much time thinking about records, such as the one you mention (26 wins in a row at home). Over the years we’ve put together plenty of impressive winning streaks, but we don't stop and pay too much attention to them.

"That's obviously not to say that we're not eager to continue this particular run that we're on. We're keen to start the year in the best possible fashion with three points."

The 35-year-old star has made over 200 appearances for Juventus since signing for the 32-time league champions in 2010/11 from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. He also has 65 caps for Italy.