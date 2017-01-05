Yannick Bolasie out for a year

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie could be on the treatment table until 2018 after requiring a second operation on a knee injury.

Bolasie suffered ligament damage during Everton’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United last month after only arriving at Goodison Park in a £28million deal during the summer.

The 27-year-old immediately underwent knee surgery, but he is now due to have a second operation.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman admits that could see the former Crystal Palace winger sidelined for a long-term period which could stretch to 12 months.

Koeman said: "It is a long-term injury – 10, 11, 12 months. He will come back, he has a strong mentality."

However, Everton are reportedly on the verge of adding an attacking option in the January transfer window with the signing of Charlton teenager Ademola Lookman.

The England Under-20 international has made just 45 first-team appearances for Charlton, but is due to complete a £10m move to Merseyside.