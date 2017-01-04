Allardyce bemoans lack of recovery time

Sam Allardyce felt his side were fatigued as struggling Swansea overcame his Crystal Palace team 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

The in-form Wilfried Zaha was again on target for the Eagles, but his goal came in between efforts from Alfie Mawson and Angel Rangel.

Palace had previously held Watford to a 1-1 draw before losing 2-0 to Arsenal on New Year's Day, with Allardyce bemoaning the demands that so many games placed on his players.

Swansea, interestingly, had an extra days rest after playing Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.

After the game, Allardyce told the club's official website: "Fatigue is the main reason [for the defeat] and not having enough recovery time compared to Swansea.

"It was blatantly obvious and our energy levels couldn’t get high enough to stop them passing the ball, and then after that, we got very nervous when we were in possession and wasted far too much of it."

He added: "The performance in the first half just wasn’t good enough, and despite the fatigue level that would have made them struggle, I still would have expected them to play much better than they did.

"It’s not all down to that, though, when you have the ball at your feet you have to pass it to one of your players and whoever is in front of the ball have to give better movement and options.

"That frustration was apparent by the fans booing at half-time and I didn’t blame them as it wasn’t good enough."

Despite acknowledging that his players had very little time to rest, Allardyce picked the same team that did battle with Arsenal just two days earlier.

He explained: "I have to take a bit of responsibility by picking almost the same side as we did against Arsenal which was the wrong thing for me to do.

"Having not been here long enough to make a better decision I chose to stay with most of the lads so maybe I could have put fresher legs on because I saw the influence of Frazier Campbell and [Bakary] Sako and it lifted the rest of the lads."