Swansea part company with boss Bradley

Swansea City have sacked boss Bob Bradley after only 85 days in charge of the struggling Premier League club.

The 4-1 home defeat by West Ham on 26 December left the Swans four points adrift of safety and the club felt it time to act.

It was their seventh loss in 11 games since Bradley became the first American boss in the English top flight after replacing Francesco Guidolin on October 3.

Swansea City can confirm that the club has parted company with manager Bob Bradley. Full story to follow. pic.twitter.com/jMJ8wkUvgh — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 27, 2016

Chairman Huw Jenkins said: “We felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.”

He added: “With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.







“Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.”

First team coaches Alan Curtis and Paul Williams will take temporary charge of the club, starting with Swansea’s New Year’s Eve home game against Bournemouth.