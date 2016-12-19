Deportivo hoping to hold on to Babel

Deportivo La Coruna boss Gaizka Garitano is eager to see Ryan Babel extend his stay at the club beyond the end of the December.

The former Liverpool forward joined the Galicians in September, but only signed on for a short-term deal that is due to run out at the end of the month.

Garitano wants to see Babel sign a new deal after he scored his fourth goal in eleven appearances for the Spanish club in a 2-0 victory over Osasuna on Sunday.

"We want him to stay and we'll see – I've talked to him a lot about the future," Garitano told reporters after the match.

"He's very comfortable here and would not mind staying on at the club but he has some other things in his head and we'll see what happens.

"It's also important he makes a gesture or an effort to show the fans he wants to stay and continue in this team."