Zlatan stars again as United sink West Brom

Manchester United eased past West Brom 2-0 at the Hawthorns in their Premier League clash on Saturday evening, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic once again playing a starring role.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his mark early on in this game with a fifth minute header, before securing all three points with another well taken goal, this time with 56 minutes on the clock.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores twice – one either side of half-time – to earn us a fourth consecutive win!

West Brom started brightly although Allan Nyom had an early scare after nudging Jesse Lingard in the box, but calls for a penalty were waved away.

But no sooner had the Baggies settled their nerves, they found themselves a goal down through the mercurial Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

This time Lingard evaded the challenge of Nyom down the right flank before firing in a cross for the striker who headed home past a stranded Ben Foster.

It could have been two for United just two minutes later but Craig Dawson got to another good delivery from the right moments before Wayne Rooney planted his head on the ball.







Chris Brunt fizzed in a great ball for someone in a West Brom shirt to attack at the back post, but Jonas Olsson could only get the slightest of touches, before Rooney fired in a half volley that Foster tipped onto the crossbar, after a swift United attack.

Salomon Rondon looked to be a useful outlet for the Baggies, and Claudio Yacob was close to finding the striker with a good ball into the box on 28 minutes that was well cleared.

Brunt fired wide moments later following a mazy run from Nacer Chadli before a good chance from Matt Phillips as he raced down the left flank before feeding Salomon Rondon, but the striker could only glance the chance wide.

Phillips then pulled his shot off target as United found themselves on the defensive for a few minutes.

Lingard really should have sent his side into the half-time break two goals up, but after the ball fell kindly to him in the box, he blasted his shot high over the target.

Ibra celebrates his second goal of the day.

Foster had an early feel of the ball at the start of the second but could do nothing to deny Ibrahimovic from scoring a brace, with a shot that deflected off Gareth McAuley with 11 second-half minutes played.

After a period of some highly charged tackles, Pogba again failed to test Foster with a long-range effort, before Phillips saw his shot blocked at the other end in a rare chance for the Baggies.

Shouts for a penalty were waved away as a McAuley header appeared to hit Pogba's arm late on ahead of some uninspiring football as West Brom appeared to give up the chase, allowing United to see out this game with relative ease.