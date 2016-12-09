Shaqiri keen for Champions League return

Xherdan Shaqiri says that while he is happy at Stoke, he is keen to return to playing Champions League football, "in the near future".

While he has resurrected his career with the Potters following a less-than-impressive spell with Inter Milan, Shaqiri has set his sights on Europe's premier competition.

Shaqiri, who has over 50 caps for Switzerland, started his career with SV Augst before joining Basel. He spent three seasons with Bayern Munich before a year in Italy, ahead of moving to the Premier League in 2015.

Having overcome a calf injury at the beginning of the season, Shaqiri has starred for Mark Hughes' side, suffering defeat in only one of the nine games he has played this season.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror ahead of facing Arsenal this weekend, he said: "At 25, it would be silly to say that I want to end my career at Stoke.

"At the moment I feel very comfortable. I have scored three goals as many as in the whole of last season.

"Stoke have a super coach, super team, ninth in the Premier League. But of course I want to play Champions League again in the near future."