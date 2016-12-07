Pereyra suspension reduced to one game

Watford have been handed a boost after Roberto Pereyra's three-match suspension was reduced to one after a successful appeal.

The 25-year-old former Juventus attacker was dismissed in the 84th minute of the Hornets' 3-1 defeat at West Brom on Saturday.

Pereyra had appeared to kick out at Baggies winger James McClean and was shown a straight red by referee Graham Scott.

But Watford claimed their player had been wrongly dismissed and argued his punishment was excessive.

While the FA rejected the wrongful dismissal, Watford's excessive-punishment claim was upheld at the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Tuesday.

A statement on the FA website read: "Watford's Roberto Pereyra has had his three-match suspension reduced to one match after his excessive punishment claim was successful following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

"The club had first contested that the Watford player's dismissal for violent conduct against West Bromwich Albion on 3 December 2016 wrongful, however, that claim was rejected."

Pereyra will now miss only the Premier League clash with Everton to Vicarage Road on Saturday.