RB Leipzig back on top after edging Schalke

RB Leipzig returned to the top of the Bundesliga standings with a 2-1 win over Schalke at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening.

RB Leipzig 2 Schalke 1

Werner scores from the spot on two minutes

Kolasinac equalises on the half hour mark

Kolasinac scores an own goal with 47 minutes played

Match Summary

Timo Werner opened the scoring for the hosts from the penalty spot after just two minutes before Sead Kolasinac levelled on 31 minutes.

But the high-flying Leipzig claimed all three points after Kolasinac steered the ball into his own net just minutes into the second half.

Full Report

Leipzig got off to the best possible start when Werner converted from the penalty mark after being upended by Ralf Fahrmann in the box. He picked himself up to bury the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Yussuf Poulsen then forced Fahrmann to pull off a good close-range shot before the same player hit the right upright, also from close to the target.

Johannes Geis skied his effort well over the goal following a 16th minute corner as Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer saw his shot from outside the box well blocked en route to goal.

Fahrmann denied Emil Forsberg with a shot from the right-hand side after he had picked up a Dominik Kaiser pass, while Peter Gulacsi kept out an Alessandro Schopf effort that was heading into the bottom right corner.

Gulacsi then stopped a goalbound Leon Goretzka effort after he had been fed through on goal by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

But the keeper could do nothing to stop Kolasinac from finding the bottom left corner of the goal with a well-struck effort from the edge of the box.

Nabil Bentaleb failed to find the target on 37 minutes as Werner headed his effort wide before Schopf fired his shot left of the Leipzig goal for the last chance of the first half.

Half-time! Despite taking an early lead, #DieRotenBullen go in level at the break. All to play for in the second half! ?⚪️ #RBLS04 pic.twitter.com/Y2qCL3KiF5 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) December 3, 2016

The hosts, though started the second half much like the first, as they added a second goal in the 47 minute. After working hard to get his side back on level terms, it was Kolasinac who steered the ball into his own net minutes after the restart.

Naby Keita and Schopf both saw their half-chances blocked before Werner was unable to get his shot from a tight angle on target after 66 minutes as Fahrmann kept out a Marcel Halstenberg header.

Gulacsi denied Johannes Geis from steering home a 77th minute equaliser ahead of keeping out a Choupo-Moting effort with 10 minutes of the match remaining but it was the hosts that finished the stronger of the two sides.

Poulsen headed just wide when it may have been easier to score as Naldo wasted Schalke last real chance as he skied a free-kick into the stands behind the Leipzig goal.