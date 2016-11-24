Ki out for two weeks with broken toe

Swansea’s recent struggles have been compounded by the news that midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has been ruled out for two weeks with a broken toe.

The 27-year-old South Korean international, who has played in all five games under new manager Bob Bradley, fractured the third toe of his right foot during training this week.

A brief statement on the Swans official website read: "The loss of Ki is a setback for Swans boss Bob Bradley, who has used the South Korean star – either from the start or the substitutes’ bench – in all five Premier League games since he took charge last month."

Ki came off the bench against Everton in last weekend's 1-1 draw but is now expected to miss games against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and next week's away trip to Tottenham Hotspur at least.