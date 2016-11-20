Barcelona held by nine-man Malaga

Barcelona dropped two points in the title race with a 0-0 draw against nine-man Malaga in their Spanish Primera Division fixture at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Barcelona 0 Malaga 0

Messi and Suarez ruled out

Turan, Neymar and Alcacer start

Goalless at half-time

Llorente and Carlos sent off

Match summary

Arda Turan and Paco Alcacer were handed rare starts in the absence of key forwards Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Despite ending the game with nine men, the away side held firm against the Blaugrana to pick up a vital point and move into tenth spot.

Luis Enrique's men, meanwhile, missed the chance to draw level with log leaders Real Madrid.

Full report

Gerard Pique found the back of the net in the opening stages of the game but was called offside while midfielder Andre Gomes found sweetly struck effort hit the post.

Diego Llorente and Juan Carlos were both shown red cards and despite ending the game with nine men, their defensive resilience was key to their unexpected result at Barca's fortress.

Llorente was sent off for a late tackle on Neymar in the 68th minute while Carlos was dismissed for dissent in injury time.

Barcelona naturally had most of the possession in the league fixture with 28 attempts at goal but struggled to find that finishing instinct without their talented attacking trio up front.

Sevilla edge Deportivo

In the earlier fixture of the day, Europa League Champions Sevilla picked up a hard fought 3-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna.

Ryan Babel opened the scoring in the opening minute and Florin Andone doubled the lead three minutes from time.

FT #DeporSevillaFC 2-3 N'Zonzi, Vitolo & Mercado complete stirring comeback by Sevilla, returning them to winning ways in #LaLigaSantander! pic.twitter.com/xLpZqKTdqa — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) November 19, 2016

However, the comeback from the Jorge Sampaoli's side started just before the break when Steven Nzonzi profited from a Sergio Escudero cross.

Vitolo's 87th minute strike made it 2-2 and Gabriel Mercado 93nd minute winner maintained their title push as they now trail Los Blancos by three points.