Conte: Costa one of the best in the world

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is delighted by the impact striker Diego Costa is having both on and off the field for the Blues this season.

Costa goes into their match against Middlesbrough on Saturday top of the Premier League scoring charts with nine goals from 11 matches, while also providing three assists.

The Spain international had a tough time in front of goal at the start of last season and the Blues faithful will be delighted to see his stunning return to form, but Conte revealed there is more to the forward than just the goals he scored.

"Diego is a very good player," he said ahead of this weekend's match. "It's important for me, for his teammates, to see that in every game, Diego works a lot with the ball and without the ball. He's an example for all. And I want to continue this way.

"If he continues to score, I'll be very happy. But I'll be happier to see this commitment, this work-rate during training and in games, to work with the team with and without the ball.

"If all the players are able to think in this way, it's fantastic and we'll be a good team, a very tough team to play."

"I think, that Diego is improving a lot in a lot of aspects. For me now, Diego is one of the best strikers in the world. He must continue that, working in this way, with his commitment and work-rate.

"It's fantastic to see his work during the games, but also in training."