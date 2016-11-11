Surgery sidelines Horn until new year

1. FC Köln goalkeeper Timo Horn is set to be sidelined until the new year after undergoing surgery on his injured knee on Thursday.

The news comes as a major blow to the Billy Goats, who had made an impressive start to the new Bundesliga season – thanks in part to their keeper’s efforts.

The 23-year-old had conceded just seven goals in nine Bundesliga appearances this term, keeping three clean sheets, with only Bayern Munich gloveman Manuel Neuer letting in fewer (6).

His form in goal had helped Peter Stoger’s side rise to sixth in the league standings, but a knee injury sustained in training on Wednesday is expected to keep the former Germany youth international out of action for the remainder of the year.

The club issued a statement on their official website, which read: “FC Koln team doctor Peter Schaferhoff diagnosed Timo Horn with a knee injury, which will require immediate surgery.

“The surgery will take place on Thursday. It remains to be seen how long Timo Horn will be on the sidelines. FC Koln wishes Timo Horn a speedy recovery.”