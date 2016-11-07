Enrique: Comeback win strengthens us

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique was pleased to see his side come back from a goal down to beat Sevilla 2-1 and keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of the league.

Sevilla took the lead when Vitolo netted in the 15th minute, but Lionel Messi produced the equaliser just shy of half-time before Luis Suarez scored the winner around the hour mark.

The victory put the Catalans within two points of arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are at the summit of La Liga, and Enrique believes the comeback win will bolster his side's bid to retain the title.

He told reporters at a post-match press conference: "Comeback victories strengthen us, especially when you get them at a team that's unbeaten [at home].

"It was a beautiful game with both teams wanting to attack and take risks.

"Our opponent got ahead of us but later we were able to solve the threat. I was very pleased with the development of the game.

"We came back from conceding. We put in an excellent second half and we deserved to kill the game off earlier," Enrique concluded.