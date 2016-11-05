Nainggolan slams Belgian omission

Radja Nainggolan says Roberto Martinez's decision to omit him from his latest Belgium squad is "strange".

The 28-year-old Roma midfielder sat out of The Red Devils' recent 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Gibraltar due to an injury.

But he has now been left out for upcoming games with the Netherlands and Estonia, with Martinez claiming the player is not fit.

Nainggolan, who started Roma's last six matches, scoring twice, told Het Nieuwsblad: "I had a pretty good European Championship, I scored two important goals.

"Against Bosnia and Gibraltar in October I was not fit, now I am. However, the coach called me stating I was not fit enough.

"I thought that was strange and I told him that. I have played the last four games for Roma and scored another goal on Thursday.

"This is a disappointment. I like to play for the national team and fit in the group well.

"With [Steven] Defour and [Mousa] Dembele injured or just back from injury, I had hoped to play against Netherlands."