Ings thanks Liverpool fans for support

Danny Ings has thanked Liverpool fans for their support, as he faces a long-term injury lay-off for the second successive season.

Ings will miss the remainder of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery this week, following an injury sustained during Liverpool’s EFL Cup victory over Spurs.

The former Burnley frontman had only just returned to full fitness with Liverpool after suffering cruciate knee ligament damage last season, but now faces the daunting task of rebuilding his career again.

However, Ings appears to be in good spirits after tweeting: “Blown away by all the messages, means the world. LIFE HAS 2 RULES: #1 NEVER QUIT #2 ALWAYS REMEMBER RULE #1.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has backed Ings to bounce back from his latest setback after admitting his distress at the blow to the 24-year-old.

“To say we are gutted would be an understatement,” said Klopp.

“He is such a great boy and has worked so hard that he deserves better luck than this.

“It is typical of Danny's personality, on and off the pitch, that he picked up this injury to his knee when courageously trying to win the ball back for his team by making a tackle.

“Danny is mentally strong and physically strong. He will have the very best treatment and rehab possible to make sure when he returns he is ready to play for us at the level we know he is capable of.”