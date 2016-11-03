FIFA release manager of the year shortlist

FIFA have released their shortlist for the coach of the year which includes a number of Premier League managers.

Claudio Ranieri, Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp make up four of the 10 names selected by world football's governing body, with Wales boss Chris Coleman also making the list.

Ranieri is naturally added for his achievement in guiding Leicester City to the Premier League title last season, having been pushed for almost the entire campaign by Pochettino's Tottenham.

Guardiola claimed the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich before joining Manchester City, while Klopp dragged Liverpool kicking and screaming to the Europa League final.

And Coleman reinvigorated the Dragons, whom he led to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in what was their first major tournament since 1958.

Also nominated was Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who lifted the Champions League title, along with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, who lost in that final, and Fernando Santos for his success at the European Championship with Portugal.

Making up the list is Barcelona's Luis Enrique and France manager Didier Deschamps, with the winner selected via a combined voting process.

Captains and head coaches of national teams from around the world make up 50 percent of the votes with the remaining votes split between the result of an online public ballot and submissions from more than 200 media representatives.

The 10-man shortlist will be whittled down to three on December 2.

All the candidates:

Chris Coleman (Wales), Didier Deschamps (France), Pep Guardiola (Bayern Munich, Manchester City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Luis Enrique (Barcelona), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham), Claudio Ranieri (Leicester), Fernando Santos (Portugal), Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid).