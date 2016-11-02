Guardiola hails City’s ‘historic’ win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his side after their 3-1 win over Barcelona.

"When one club like Manchester City is 25 years without being in Europe you have a history," Guardiola said following the 3-1 Champions League win.

Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace and Kevin De Bruyne netted a free-kick to cancel out Lionel Messi's opener and put City three points away from qualifying in Group C with two games to play.

Guardiola said his side played in defiance of tradition.

"History means when you face a big team, you are a little not confident to fight face-to-face. We didn't play against Barcelona — we played against us, against our tradition."







Their next two assignments in the Champions League are an away game against Borussia Monchengladbach on November 23 and then Celtic at home on December 6.

"You need time," Guardiola said. "I think the club gives us time. Maybe today is a good step. For once in our lives we compete against the best team."

Guardiola was full of praise for Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine did not play in their Camp Nou encounter last time out, which Barcelona won 4-0.

"He played awesome," Guardiola said. "For us, Sergio is more than important. Without him we cannot achieve our targets. I am so happy for him."





"I am happy for City… I am just very happy because we have three points. I learned about my players and that they can play on the counter. For me especially I am not more happy because I beat a club I love so much," the former Barcelona boss said.

Guardiola said that Gundogan's first goal was the turning point.

"Our goal changed everything. The players realised the bad moment was over. It helped us a lot. Our victory is so important. Now we have one more game to win in February. Hopefully then we will be better."