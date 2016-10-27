Puel hails fantastic Boufal

Southampton manager Claude Puel believes Sofiane Boufal showed he is a top quality player, after scoring the winner against Sunderland in their English Football League Cup clash on Wednesday.

The Saints recorded a 1-0 victory to eliminate the Black Cats from the competition and earn an EFL Cup quarter-final tie – with Arsenal – thanks to a winning strike from their record signing, in the 66th minute of his debut.

"You can see his qualities," Puel said in his post-match interview. "You can see he is a fantastic player. It was difficult for us against a strong team. I enjoyed the result, of course, for all my players, the experienced and the young ones."

Boufal's debut for Southampton was delayed this season due to injury, after he joined from French club Lille in the summer.

After being drawn to face the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium, Puel added: "I would prefer of course to be at home. But Arsene might play his young players again so it will be a good experience to see what we can do."