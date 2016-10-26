Castro thought Monchi was mad to sign Nasri

Sevilla president Jose Castro has revealed he thought sporting director Monchi was "mad" when he announced his intention to sign Samir Nasri.

The 29-year-old Frenchman had only just returned from a long injury lay-off and was carrying quite a few extra pounds when he sealed a loan switch to the Europa League champions.

But it was his wage bill that Castro baulked at with Nasri on a reported £100,000 per week.

Monchi, though, was determined to land the former Marseille and Arsenal star, who has since shone for the Andalusians this season.

Castro told Cadena Cope: "When Monchi told me that he was considering signing Nasri, I immediately thought he was mad. We simply couldn't afford him.

"Nasri had limited playing time at Manchester City but has arrived here and he is having a starring role – Monchi has played a pivotal role but so has the club.

"We must be doing something right because there are players that have failed to succeed in other clubs but arrive at Sevilla and triumph.

"Our fans, our stadium and our city – we are all doing the right things. We just give them love and trust. They have joined a club that has won many titles and is respected in Europe.

"The players know that they are coming here to win, to succeed and to give their all for this club. We want to win everything."

Jorge Sampaoli's side are currently second in the La Liga standings, behind Real Madrid by just one point after nine matches.