Collymore questions Ozil’s BMT

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has questioned the ability of Mesut Ozil in critical situations after Arsenal dropped points against Middlesborough over the weekend.

The German playmaker has been impressive so far this season and had scored three goals in seven appearances before the Gunners welcomed Boro to North London.

The former Real Madrid man starred in a clinical demolition of Bulgarian champions Ludogorets in midweek, scoring his first hat-trick as Arsenal ran out emphatic 6-0 winners.

However, his ability to turn games around for Arsenal has been questioned after he failed to score against newly-promoted Middlesborough as the Gunners drew 1-1 at home.

In what some may see as an unfair comparison, Collymore questioned Ozil's ability to win matches single-handedly like Diego Maradona.

"I think he's a world class talent but does he have the personality in games like today to puff his chest out, Maradona-style, and say 'I'm gonna win the game'?" Collymore said on BBC Sport on Sunday night.

Arsenal are undefeated since their opening-day loss to Liverpool, and are wedged between the Merseyside club and Manchester City at the top of the table, with only goal difference seperating the three sides.