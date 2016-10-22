Cherries and Spurs share the spoils

Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur played out to an entertaining 0-0 draw in Saturday's Premier League clash at Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Charlie Daniels misses great early chance for the Cherries

Erik Lamela shoots and clips the post for Spurs

Moussa Sissoko escapes a red card after throwing an elbow

Benik Afobe goes close with a late header

Match Summary

It was Bournemouth who started well and Charlie Daniels went close in the fourth minute but was denied by Hugo Lloris. Erik Lamela hit the post for Spurs a few moments later with Artur Boruc beaten.

Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko were fortunate to escape getting red cards after both being involved in controversial incidents. With that said, Spurs dominated the majority of the game without creating clear openings.

It would be the Cherries who finished the game stronger and Benik Afobe's header came closest to scoring for Eddie Howe's side in the closing stages.

FULL-TIME: A flurry of chances late on at the Vitality Stadium but it ends 0-0 on the south coast. #COYS pic.twitter.com/PEVMF0D7A0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 22, 2016

Full Report

In sunny conditions at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth came out of the blocks quickly and will feel unfortunate not to grab an early lead.

After great work by Dan Gosling down the right side, a cross found Charlie Daniels in the box, but his strike was brilliantly saved by Hugo Lloris in the fourth minute.

The Cherries continued to pour forward, with plenty of openings coming down the right for Eddie Howe's side, as the Lilywhites remained on the back foot.

However, the side from London grew into the contest and started to dominate possession, with Dele Alli featuring prominently.

After good work from the central midfielder, the ball broke to Erik Lamela who fired in a curling shot which clipped the post in the 16th minute from outside the box.

Spurs seemed to be in full control and in the 28th minute Christian Eriksen's deflected shot forced a smart save from Boruc.

Toward the end of the first half, Lamela was seemingly fortunate not to receive a red card after a reckless lunge. Callum Wilson had a free header for the Cherries just before the break, but his effort presented no problem for Lloris.

In the second stanza, the visitors again looked more threatening as an Alli strike in the 47th minute forced a parried save from Boruc.

A few moments later Victor Wanyama teed up Lamela, but the Argentina international blazed over from a tight angle.

The home team were creating little going forward as the game became increasingly fractious. Moussa Sissoko seemed lucky to escape a red card after appearing to elbow Arter in the face.

One of Bournemouth's better chances of the second half fell to Max Gradel on the edge of the box, but he was denied by a brilliant last-ditch challenge.

Benik Afobe did go close for the Cherries in the late stages but his header went narrowly over the bar. There were few further real scares as a fiesty contest on the south coast ended 0-0.