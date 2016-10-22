Klopp gives backing to goal-shy Sturridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed striker Daniel Sturridge to rediscover his scoring touch, saying the player's current goal drought can make him a better player.

The 27-year-old has made a muted start to the 2016/17 English Premier League campaign, having failed to find the back of the net in seven appearances.

In fact, the England international's last league goal came against Newcastle United back in April, meaning he has now played 616 minutes of Premier League football without adding to his Liverpool tally.

However, Klopp is not overly concerned by Sturridge's lack of goals this season, pointing to the fact that the likes of Bayern hitman Robert Lewandowski and German legend Gerd Muller also had barren spells in front of goal.

"This moment is a good moment for Dan. It is not easy. Most of his time in his life, football has been so easy because he is so skilled," Klopp said.

"The right moment, easy goal, simple goal. Every player struggles with this or this. Little problem here, little problem there.

"We had a game against Manchester United and, yes, it was not easy for him. We didn't play well, he didn't play with 100 per cent confidence.

"And I think it is a very useful moment in his career. A big name: [Robert] Lewandowski. There were times when he didn't score.

"Gerd Muller. There were games he didn't score. I still can't believe it. You look back on his career and he scored 600 times but there were moments when he didn't score."