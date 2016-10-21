Preview: Burnley v Everton

Burnley will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host a high-flying Everton side at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets have lost their last two Premier League games, suffering defeat at home to Arsenal before a 3-1 loss at Southampton last week.

Manager Sean Dyche will still be without the services of injured centre-forward Ashley Barnes, while fellow striker Andre Gray misses out through suspension.

Burnley are 14th in the Premier League standings with seven points from eight games and could climb to 10th with a win.

PREVIEW | Ben Mee says there's no fear as Burnley prepare to face Everton at Turf Moor. https://t.co/JhLEoQOo5V pic.twitter.com/PygiG4YcUt — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 21, 2016

Meanwhile, Everton have made a strong start to their league campaign and find themselves in sixth position with a chance to move up to third.

After claiming four wins from their opening five games, the Toffees experienced their first defeat against Bournemouth, and have since drawn against Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

Everton have no new injury concerns, with Tyias Browning and Muhamed Besic their only two long-term absentees.