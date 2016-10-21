Pogba pleased with ‘great performance’

Midfielder Paul Pogba hailed a "great performance" from Manchester United after their convincing 4-1 triumph over Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday night.

A brace from the world's most expensive player in addition to further strikes by Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard saw Jose Mourinho's men go second in the latest Group A standings – level on points with leaders Feyenoord.

The result was a welcome filip for United and their supporters, especially after the Red Devils had played to back-to-back draws in the English Premier League.

"It's a great feeling and a great performance from the team. We played very well and scored a lot of goals," Pogba told the club's official website.

"We enjoy playing like that and we have to be ready for the big games coming up.

"We wanted that win and it was very important. Scoring goals for me makes me very happy. I just try to play 100 per cent all the time," he added.

Pogba also revealed that he had asked captain Wayne Rooney if he could step up to take the first penalty after Simon Kjaer's foul on Juan Mata in the area.

"I'm very happy we got to score that penalty [for the first goal]," he said. "It was either Wazza or myself and I told him I wanted to take it, so I took it. I'm very happy we got to score that penalty.

"I'm glad that Wayne as the captain let me take it. We've got a lot of experienced players and we've done great."

Pogba concluded by congratulating former Old Trafford man Robin van Persie, who netted a consolation goal for Fenerbahce in the 84th minute.

"I think he's a top player. Unfortunately for me, I didn't play with him but I saw him play and score for United so I'm very happy for him," Pogba said.

"I'm happy for the crowd but I hope he carries on to score goals for his team.

"Congratulations for his career and all he's done here for this club."