Heidel backs Konoplyanka to become key player

FC Schalke 04’s director of sport, Christian Heidel, has shown faith in Yevhen Konoplyanka, despite his underwhelming start at the Bundesliga outfit.

The 27-year-old joined Schalke on loan from Sevilla in August, but has thus far failed to make his presence felt at the club.

The left-winger has made six appearances for the Royal Blues, who are floundering near the bottom of the table with four points from seven games.

However, Heidel remains bullish about Konoplyanka’s quality and potential to become a valuable member of the team.

“Yevhen is a good lad, he’s got a good character,” Heidel told DerWesten. “He will score many goals for Schalke. I am convinced he’ll break through. Kono can do things others can’t.”

Konoplyanka was moved out on loan after Sevilla added Nabil Bentaleb, Baba Rahman, Benjamin Stambouli, Coke, Naldo and Breel Embolo to their ranks.

