Mourinho mocks supportive Klopp

Jose Mourinho admits to being unimpressed by Jurgen Klopp's expressive touchline gestures ahead of the eagerly-awaited Monday night clash between Manchester United and Liverpool at Anfield.

Klopp, who has at the same time come out in defence of criticism surrounding Mourinho's brief tenure as United boss, is well known for openly expressing his emotions during matches.

When asked about his opposite number ahead of the clash, Mourinho said: "I’m on the touchline to try to coach. I’m not on the touchline to…" he said with a flailing arm gesture.

Klopp though, who has thrice beaten Mourinho in five attempts – their most recent meeting being Liverpool's 3-1 defeat of Chelsea in October of last year – responded by defending the Portuguese tactician.

He said that it was nonsense to suggest Mourinho's job was on the line after a couple of poor league results that included a 3-1 defeat to Watford and a 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

"It’s bullsh*t. No, but rubbish. Who says this? He has started badly at United?

"They won their first games. So now you are giving B grades for winning? I try to play similar football to now with my former team and when we faced Real Madrid it was unbelievably difficult to play them.

"He knows how successful football works. To like or not like the way he plays, why should he care? Why should he care?

"How can I say who is on the way here and who is on the way there? If I lose against Manchester United you will stand here and ask me: ‘So..what about your ways..?’

"I am of course not interested and absolutely not part of the group that says Jose Mourinho was or has not been a good manager.

"He is a competitor. Without knowing him well, I know he will want to win this game.

"They are Man United and they have the quality and offensive players who are strong and quick and technically good. They have everything you need to play football.

"In the end, a game can change when one team goes into the lead or something, so we don’t know exactly what they will do but I am sure they won’t come here to defend only."