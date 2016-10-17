Wenger: Ozil wants to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is convinced that Mesut Ozil wants to stay at the club, and is hopeful a new contract will be agreed soon with the German.

Ozil's current deal expires in 2018, and he reportedly wants improved terms to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Wenger insists he is unconcerned by the prosepct that Ozil could quit the club, although he admits they will have to show they can compete for the title in order to keep him.

"I don't think he needs convincing," said Wenger. "He wants to stay here.

"It's not just money. Arsenal can win titles of course. But that's what we have to show. We are in a league where Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea everybody fights and you cannot guarantee that to anybody.

"We keep that [contract negotiations] discreet. At due time we will come out with that. We want to keep our best players, of course. But the more I say that, the more he is in a stronger position."