Silva suspicious of a mole

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has spoken of his displeasure at the level of knowledge the media has about the French champions and suspects someone at the club might be feeding them information.

The issue has been a hot topic in Ligue 1 since a leaked conversation between new head coach Unai Emery and certain key members of his squad hit headlines in France this week.

While Silva admitted the meeting did indeed take place, the defender feels certain things should remain private within the club.

"What is said in the dressing room must stay there," he told reporters after their 2-1 win over Nancy on Saturday. "It is incredible so much of this sort of thing gets out in the press.

"Maybe it is a player who speaks with you [the press], maybe it is somebody else. Either way, it is unintelligent.

"The meeting was important but sometimes we speak with our families at home too, yet you do not portray us badly for doing that. Speaking is important, as well as listening – doing this makes progress. As we can see, results have been better since."

While Silva was happy they managed to win the match, he did also admit there was plenty of room for improvement going forward.

"We did not play well but the result was the most important thing," Silva said. "We needed to win to build confidence ahead of Basel next Wednesday. Even if there were changes here, I think other players will have recovered by Wednesday."

Next up for PSG, they welcome Basel to the Parc des Princes in the Champions League on Wednesday.