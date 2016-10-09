Mario: I’m adapting to Italy

Portugal star Joao Mario says he is getting used to life in Serie A, but adds that it is very different to what he has previously experienced.

The 23-year-old former Sporting CP midfielder shined at the European Championships, where he played a significant role in helping Portugal defeat hosts France in the final.

His impressive, dynamic performances saw the former Porto youth player secure a switch to Internazionale, where he says he is adapting well.

Mario, who has played at every level for Portugal since under 15, said: "I am adapting to the club and also enjoying myself. It’s a completely different type of football, but I’m getting used to it.

"I want to continue improving and I certainly have much more to give."

When quizzed about Gelson Martins, who was his replacement at Sporting, he added: "He’s spectacular. I already knew him and was well aware he’d prove what he capable of with a consistent run in the team. I am happy for him."

Mario came off the bench for Andre Gomes in the 66th minute of Portugal's 6-0 thrashing of Andorra on Friday night.