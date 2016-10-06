Agent: Ball in United’s court on Darmian

Matteo Darmian's agent has admitted that the right-back will consider his future in January if the situation does not improve for him at Manchester United.

The Italy international made a bright start to his career at Old Trafford after joining from Torino in July 2015, although his performances dipped as the season progressed.

Darmian made 28 appearances in the Premier League, 24 of those as starts, and scored his first goal for the Red Devils in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in April.

But the 26-year-old defender has made just one outing under new United boss Jose Mourinho this term – the 1-0 defeat to Feyenoord in the Europa League – and his representative, Fausto Pari, says they will have to look elsewhere if he continues to remain on the fringes of the first team.

Matteo Darmian na one of the Froshest Man United Players atm. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/3Vx2bHSWn6 — Man United In Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) October 5, 2016

Pari revealed that attempts to take Darmian back to Serie A during the previous transfer window were fruitless, with Internazionale keen to acquire his services but dismissed speculation of a move to Napoli.

"We've got to see what United want to do. Italian clubs have tried [to sign him], but United closed the door immediately," Pari told Radio CRC.

"He's playing little or nothing and it's a shame because he's an Italy international. If the situation doesn't change by January, we'll have to think of something. He risks also losing his place in the national team.

"We're only at the start of October so there is still time and we will see how the situation evolves," he added.

"Napoli have [Ivan] Strinic in that position, though. I don't want to do [Napoli sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli's work for him, though, and it will be up to them to decide whether they want to make a move for Darmian."