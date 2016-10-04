Romeu impressed with Puel management

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu feels manager Claude Puel's rotation policy has been the key to their impressive start to the new season.

Puel joined the Saints in the off-season from Ligue 1 side Nice, with a difficult task of succeding former manager Ronald Koeman upon his departure to Premier League rivals Everton.

However, the Frenchman has impressed in all competitions thus far as he used the bulk of his squad to remain competitive on all fronts.

Romeu has been one of the constant selections under the management of the 55-year-old, in a deep-lying playmaker role just infront of the back-four that allows the rest of his side to press high up the pitch and carry out a more efficient attacking game play.

Six clean sheets in the last six games have proven that the former Monaco head coach has instilled a discplined approach rather than an expansive type of football many expected him to adopt.

"I think that we are doing well because the coach is being clever," he told the Daily Echo. "We make five or six changes from the last game and that's what we have to do this year because we are in more competitions.

"So far we are proving we have a large enough squad with the quality to do these kind of rotations, so we are going to stick to it.

"He works tactically a lot and that comes out with those clean-sheets that we just got in the last five or six games," the former Chelsea midfielder added.

"He's very good, I've been lucky to have had very good managers and have learned a lot from them, but with Claude we are still learning, we are still improving but so far it is very good.

"We like to play this style. We like to have the ball. We like the team managing the game and willing to be clever with the ball."